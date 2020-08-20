Airbnb bans parties at sites listed on its platform in COVID-19 fight

August 20, 2020

(Reuters) – Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Thursday imposed an indefinite global ban on all parties and events at places listed on its platform as it tries to enforce social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health,” Airbnb said in a statement https://news.airbnb.com/airbnb-announces-global-party-ban, adding that the party ban applies to all future bookings.

The new rules include a cap on occupancy at 16.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)