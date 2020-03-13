Air France KLM draws down on 1.1 billion euros of revolving credit facility





March 13, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France KLM <AIRF.PA>, one of many airlines around the world that has been hit by the coronavirus crisis, said on Friday that it had drawn down on 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) worth of its revolving credit facility to help its financial position.

“The Air France-KLM Group therefore now has more than 5.5 billion euros of total liquidity immediately available to meet possible changes in the environment,” the airline added in a statement.

