Air France-KLM and French travel stocks hit by UK quarantine measure

August 14, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in Air France-KLM <AIRF.PA> and other French travel stocks fell on Friday after the United Kingdom decided to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

Air France-KLM shares fell by 3.1%, among the worst performers on Paris’ SBF-120 equity index <.SBF120>.

Shares in Getlink <GETP.PA>, which runs Eurotunnel, fell 2.2%. ADP <ADP.PA>, which runs Paris’ airports, fell 2.3% while hotels company Accor <ACCP.PA> was down 2.1%.

