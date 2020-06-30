Air France aims to cut more than 7,500 jobs between now and 2022: BFM TV/AFP



FILE PHOTO: An Air France Airbus A380 aircraft lands at Charles-de-Gaulle airport after its retirement flight, in Roissy, near Paris, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

June 30, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France <AIRF.PA> wants to cut more than 7,500 job positions between now and 2022, reported BFM TV and Agence France Presse on Wednesday, citing trade union sources.

Air France is preparing voluntary layoffs in response to the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Ben Smith told Reuters on May 7, as he announced a 20% cut to structural capacity – which potentially affects some 9,000 of its 45,000 jobs.

