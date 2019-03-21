Air Force will not investigate McSally rape without Senator’s cooperation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

The Air Force said it will not investigate Senator Martha McSally’s rape allegations without her cooperation.

In a statement Friday, the military branch said it takes every allegation of sexual assault seriously, and will remain ready to investigate if the Senator changes her mind.

On Wednesday, McSally, the nation’s first female combat pilot, disclosed to the public that she was raped by a superior officer.

In an interview, McSally continued to criticize the Air Force’s lack of action to combat sexual violence and said she was not seeking justice through the traditional military reporting system.

McSally also said she can’t speak for other assault survivors, but encourages anyone with allegations to come forward and report it.