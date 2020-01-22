Air Canada to not fly MAX until June 30



FILE PHOTO: Two Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts are seen on the ground as Air Canada Embraer aircraft flies in the background at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren FILE PHOTO: Two Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts are seen on the ground as Air Canada Embraer aircraft flies in the background at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 22, 2020

(Reuters) – Air Canada <AC.TO> said on Wednesday it has removed Boeing’s <BA.N> 737 MAX from its flight schedule until June 30, 2020, a day after the U.S. planemaker warned the grounded jet would not win regulatory approval until mid-year.

The Canadian airline, which has 24 MAX aircraft in its fleet, said the decision was based on operational considerations after Boeing revealed that MAX’s return to service would be further delayed.

Air Canada, the country’s biggest carrier, had previously pulled the MAX from its schedule until Feb. 14, 2020.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)