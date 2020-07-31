Air Canada flags lower cash burn as a positive after quarterly loss



July 31, 2020

(Reuters) – Air Canada reported a loss for the second quarter on Friday, hit by a plunge in passenger numbers as coronavirus-driven travel restrictions wiped out demand.

It was the airline’s second straight quarterly loss as it felt the impact of the pandemic, but it said it expected cash burn to slow slightly in the third quarter.

Rising COVID-19 cases in the United States have dampened hopes for a swift recovery in air travel as countries maintain or re-impose restrictions and passengers balk at flying for fear of contracting the virus.

Canada’s largest carrier, which depends heavily on international travel, said it expects third quarter capacity to decline 80%, lower than the prior outlook of a 75% drop.

“Canada’s federal and inter-provincial restrictions have been among the most severe in the world, effectively shutting down most commercial aviation in our country,” said Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu, adding that the airline saw a 96% drop in passengers carried during the second quarter.

European airlines have also urged Canada to remove restrictions.

Air Canada forecast third-quarter net cash burn of between C$15 million ($11.18 million) and C$17 million per day on average, compared with net cash burn of about C$19 million per day in the previous quarter.

The results came out before the market open. Air Canada’s shares have slumped 66% this year.

“Given the stock has pulled back recently and is trading at a significant valuation gap to U.S. peers, we would be surprised if the market reaction is not positive on the back of positive cash burn trends,” Scotia Bank analyst Konark Gupta said in a note to clients.

The carrier is leaning on revenues from cargo flights, which increased 52% during the quarter to C$269 million.

Air Canada had C$9.12 billion in liquidity, as of June 30.

Total revenue plunged 89% in the second quarter to C$527 million.

The airline reported a loss of C$1.75 billion, or C$6.44 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$343 million, or C$1.26 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Susan Fenton)