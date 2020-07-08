Air Canada assesses Spartan Bioscience’s COVID-19 testing technology



FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) – Air Canada <AC.TO> said on Wednesday it was working with Spartan Bioscience Inc to assess using the Ottawa-based biotechnology company’s portable COVID-19 testing technology in the aviation sector.

Spartan has been developing a proprietary swab for collecting DNA samples for its COVID-19 test, but the use of its test cartridge and the portable DNA analyzer device is subject to Canada’s healthcare regulator’s approval, Air Canada said.

The country’s largest carrier would work with Spartan “in the weeks and months ahead” before an accurate, portable molecular test for COVID-19 is made available, the company said.

