Air Arabia signs $14 billion Airbus A320neo order

November 18, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Sharjah-based Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320neo-family jets in a deal worth around $14 billion.

Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali told reporters at the Dubai Airshow the order consists of around 70 A320neo jets, and the rest are A321XLR and A321neo models.

Ali said the first delivery is expected in 2024.

