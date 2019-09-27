French airline Aigle Azur to cease activities after court rejects rescue bids



FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320-200 aircraft, operated by Aigle Azur, lands at Orly Airport near Paris, France, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320-200 aircraft, operated by Aigle Azur, lands at Orly Airport near Paris, France, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

September 27, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French budget airline Aigle Azur will cease all activities on Friday at midnight after a commercial court rejected financial rescue offers, the French government aid in a statement.

Privately held Aigle Azur was put under bankruptcy protection on Sept. 2 and halted operations days later, leaving 19,000 passengers stranded.

French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement that the government will help Aigle Azur’s 1,150 staff find new jobs as quickly as possible.

Last week, another, much smaller, French budget airline – XL Airways – said it had suspended ticket sales due to financial difficulties, in the latest example of low-cost airlines running into financial problems.

(This story corrects headline to read “cease activities” instead of “stop flying”. The airline had stopped flying early this month.)

