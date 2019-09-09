Ahold’s CFO to leave company in 2020



FILE PHOTO: The Ahold Delhaize logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Zaandam, Netherlands August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Ahold Delhaize logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Zaandam, Netherlands August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

September 9, 2019

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Ahold Delhaize <AD.AS>, the Dutch-American supermarket operator, said on Monday its chief financial officer will leave the company when his term expires in April 2020.

Jeff Carr has served as CFO at Ahold, the largest supermarket operator on the U.S. East Coast, since 2011. He has informed the board he will not seek a third term, Ahold said.

“After eight years in the job, Jeff has decided to return to the UK to be closer to his family,” spokeswoman Ellen van Ginkel said.

“The search for a successor has been started and further announcements will be made in due course,” Ahold said.

“I respect Jeff’s decision and wish him and his family all the best for the future,” CEO Frans Muller said. “I look forward to our continued collaboration through next April.”

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Heavens & Kim Coghill)