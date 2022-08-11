AG Merrick Garland Reveals He Personally Approved Decision to Seek a Search Warrant on Mar-a-Lago

Daniel Baldwin –OAN White House Correspondent

UPDATED 12:49 PM PT – TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, acting Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter,” Garland said.

Garland also explained that the Department of Justice has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The attorney general defended the decision to seek a search warrant on the 45th president’s home.

“The department does not take such a decision lightly,” said Garland. “Where possible in a standard practice to seek less intrusive means, as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken.”

Garland pivoted to addressing any criticism directed toward both the FBI and the DOJ, saying it was unprofessional.

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” said Garland. “The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated patriotic public servants every day. They protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

Garland left the press conference without answering any questions.