AG Garland personally approved Trump search warrant

Updated 6:42 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to pressure from all sides, finally commenting on the Mar-a-Lago raid. This comes as there are questions still unanswered in the unprecedented raid of a former president’s home.

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy,” he stated.

The Justice Department finally commented on Monday’s search with Garland providing scant details. While speaking from the podium Thursday, he said the DOJ filed a motion to unseal the search warrant. This means the details of the search could soon be made public.

Attorney General Merrick Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Motion to Unseal Search Warrant https://t.co/ef1DsZybp0 — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) August 11, 2022

Garland said this decision is the result of Donald Trump’s public confirmation of the FBI search and substantial public interest. He defended the search while suggesting the FBI had no other option but to serve the warrant.

“Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” noted the attorney general.

He further denounced the criticism and threats against federal agents. Garland also admitted he was the one who personally approved the search warrant, while insisting it’s an even application of the law.

“All Americans are entitled to the even handed application of the law, to due process of the law and to the presumption of innocence,” he continued. “Much of our work is, by necessity, conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations.”

Hunter Biden walks free. But don’t worry, Merrick Garland assures us that he’s applying “justice” without favor! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 11, 2022

Garland did not take questions and, instead, cited the integrity of the investigation.

