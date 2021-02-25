AG: Fmr Olympic gymnastics coach commits suicide after sexual assault charges announced

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert reportedly committed suicide following the announcement of criminal charges against him. The announcement came from the Michigan Office of the Attorney General just hours after the news of the charges broke Thursday.

Geddert faced a total of two dozen charges, including sexual assault, human trafficking and other felony charges. He was the former owner of the Twistars Gymnastics Club, where disgraced coach Larry Nassar admitted to abusing young girls.

“Mr. Geddert knew that Nassar was sexually abusing these patients and that he failed to take action,” Danielle Hagaman-Clark of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said. “And that when he was asked about it by police officers during the 2016 investigation into Nassar, he lied about that.”

Geddert was suspended by USA gymnastics in 2018. Law enforcement began an investigation into his coaching shortly after.