After shaking episodes, Germany’s Merkel says she is fit for work



German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

July 19, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Angela Merkel said on Friday she was fit to carry on as chancellor after a bout of shaking episodes, and that she hoped to enjoy life after serving out her fourth and final term in office through to 2021.

“I can carry out this role … As a person, I have a strong personal interest in my health and, as I said, 2021 is the conclusion of my political work,” she told a news conference, adding with a smile: “But then I hope there will be another life (after politics).”

Asked how she was feeling, Merkel added: “Good.”

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)