After McCarrick report, pope vows to ‘uproot evil’ of clerical sexual abuse

November 11, 2020

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis, in his first public comment after the release of a damning report on the Vatican’s mishandling of the case of ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, on Wednesday again vowed to put an end to sexual abuse in the Church.

“Yesterday, the report about the painful case of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was published. I renew my closeness to the victims of every abuse and the commitment of the Church to uproot this evil,” Francis said at his weekly general audience. [L1N2HW1UR]

He then closed his eyes and prayed silently.

