Black Democrats buoy Biden, protest Bloomberg before Super Tuesday votes

March 1, 2020

By Joseph Ax and Trevor Hunnicutt

SELMA, Ala. (Reuters) – Joe Biden, fresh off a victory in South Carolina propelled by black voters, on Sunday commemorated a landmark civil rights march in Alabama, where some worshippers at an African-American church turned their backs on his rival Michael Bloomberg.

Biden and the other candidates competing to win the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election hit the campaign trail before the Super Tuesday nominating contests in 14 states including Alabama. Biden, whose victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary gave new life to his campaign, and the current front-runner, Bernie Sanders, traded jabs on Sunday news shows.

Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, received a chilly reception at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma after pastor Reverend Leodis Strong said in his introduction the billionaire businessman initially had turned down the invitation to speak.

About 10 people stood up and turned their backs on Bloomberg as he spoke about racial inequality. Black voters are a key constituency of the Democratic Party.

“I was hurt, I was disappointed,” Strong said as Bloomberg looked on stonily. “I think it’s important that he came, and it shows a willingness on his part to change.”

The quiet protest suggests the billionaire businessman may have an uphill climb with some African-American voters, who have supported Biden in large numbers and carried him to a resounding victory in South Carolina.

Biden and Bloomberg are trying to present themselves as the party’s best choice to take on Trump, arguing that Sanders is too far to the left to win the general election.

Bloomberg skipped the first four state nominating contests including South Carolina but has blanketed the nation with about $500 million in advertising and will be on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday, when the biggest prizes are California and Texas.

He has made a concerted effort to reach out to black voters, including apologies for overseeing an increase in the use of a police practice called “stop and frisk” in New York City that disproportionately affected black and other racial minority residents. A federal judge found the practice was an unconstitutional form of racial profiling.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll of registered Democrats and independents, conducted Feb. 19-25, showed Bloomberg garnering the support of 20% of black voters, third among the Democratic candidates behind Sanders (26%) and Biden (23%).

Biden won overwhelmingly in South Carolina, drawing 48% of the votes cast compared to 20 percent for Sanders. Edison Research exit polls showed Biden with 61% of African-American support there to Sanders’ 17%.

Biden and Bloomberg were among the Democratic contenders helping mark the 55th anniversary of a landmark civil rights march in Selma. Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also will commemorate the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when civil rights marchers were beaten by state troopers and local police while crossing a bridge in Selma.

At least five Super Tuesday states – Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Virginia – have big blocs of African-American voters.

‘NOT A SOCIALIST’

Biden’s victory in South Carolina led the former vice president to assert himself as a viable moderate alternative to Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont and self-described democratic socialist.

Sanders’ calls for a political revolution have rattled a Democratic Party establishment worried he is too far to the left to beat Trump.

“I think the Democratic Party is looking for a Democrat – not a socialist, not a former Republican, a Democrat – to be their nominee and to bring the country together in a way that I’ve been able to do my whole career,” Biden told the “Fox News Sunday” program.

Biden’s reference to a former Republican appears to have been aimed at Bloomberg, who switched parties.

Sanders attacked Biden for taking contributions from political organizations called Super PACs and billionaires, courting wealthy donors at what he said was the expense of working-class, middle-class and low-income people.

“I don’t go to rich people’s homes like Joe Biden,” Sanders said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Biden lags Sanders in fundraising and organization in Super Tuesday states and beyond.

Sanders planned to campaign on Sunday in heavily Democratic California, where he leads opinion polls.

Biden on Sunday added to a growing number of endorsements from establishment Democrats, including U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former Democratic National Committee chairwoman. Biden got another boost with the endorsement of Selma’s mayor, Darrio Melton.

Sanders leads in the overall national delegate count with 56 and Biden is second with 51, with another seven South Carolina delegates yet to be allocated. A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to win the nomination outright at the party’s convention in July.

The Sanders campaign announced overnight it had raised $46.5 million from more than 2.2 million donations in February, a huge sum dwarfing what any other Democratic candidate had raised last year in any three-month period.

Biden’s campaign reported his February haul was $18 million. Warren’s campaign said she raised more than $29 million in February.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, continues to spend. He purchased three minutes of commercial air time during on broadcast networks CBS and NBC on Sunday evening to address the coronavirus outbreak.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)