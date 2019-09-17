AFME hires top regulator as new CEO



FILE PHOTO: Adam Farkas, Executive Director of the European Banking Authority delivers a speech during the Swiss Banking Global symposium in Zurich, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Adam Farkas, Executive Director of the European Banking Authority delivers a speech during the Swiss Banking Global symposium in Zurich, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/File Photo

September 17, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Trade body the Association of Financial Markets in Europe has appointed Adam Farkas as chief executive, to succeed Simon Lewis.

Farkas, who is currently executive director of the European Banking Authority, will take up his new role in February 2020.

(This story corrects name of European Banking Authority in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)