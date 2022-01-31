AFL-CIO strongly backs U.S. House bill on China competition, chips



FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

January 31, 2022

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor organization, said Monday it strongly supported a U.S. House of Representatives bill designed to improve competition with China, boost U.S. semiconductor production and reform key trade provisions.

The trade federation representing 12.5 million workers said in a letter to lawmakers the bill’s $52 billion for chips is critical to “addressing the current chip shortage that continues to adversely impact production in the automotive sector and elsewhere.”

The U.S. House plans to take up the bill later this week.

The union said the bill “will provide critical and overdue enhancements to America’s global competitive capabilities, support workers whose jobs are lost to trade, and protect and expand the tools to fight foreign unfair trade.”

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Friday that the House would vote on the 2,900-page bill, called the “America Competes” act. The bill authorizes $45 billion to support supply-chain resilience and manufacturing of critical goods and industrial equipment.

President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing Congress to approve funding to subsidize chip production in the United States, as shortages of the component used in vehicles and computers have exacerbated supply-chain bottlenecks.

The Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act last year, which includes $52 billion for chips and authorizes $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research to compete with China.

The House bill has some differences with the Senate version. If approved, leaders of both chambers will negotiate to resolve differences.

The AFL-CIO backed a new review process to protect supply chains “by screening outbound investment and guarding against offshoring of critical capabilities to adversaries like China and Russia.”

The group added “from semiconductors to pharmaceutical ingredients, it will provide a needed review mechanism to advance U.S. production and employment.”

The House bill reauthorizes and revises Trade Adjustment Assistance programs, which help workers whose jobs or pay have been hurt by imports. It also reforms the Generalized System of Preferences, a preferential tariff system for imports.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Bernadette Baum)