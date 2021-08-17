Afghan vice president Saleh says on Twitter he is legitimate caretaker president



FILE PHOTO: Amrullah Saleh first vice-presidential candidate of Ashraf Ghani speaks during the presidential election campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani FILE PHOTO: Amrullah Saleh first vice-presidential candidate of Ashraf Ghani speaks during the presidential election campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

August 17, 2021

(Reuters) – Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter on Tuesday he is in Afghanistan and is the “legitimate caretaker president”.

Saleh had said after a security meeting chaired by then President Ashraf Ghani last week that he was proud of the armed forces and the government would do all it could to strengthen resistance to the Taliban.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)