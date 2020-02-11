Afghan president says Pompeo reports progress in U.S.-Taliban talks



FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (not pictured) attend a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (not pictured) attend a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

February 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that he was told by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “notable progress” has been made in talks between the United States and the Taliban on an agreement for a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a post on Twitter, Ghani said that Pompeo informed him in a telephone call that the Taliban made a proposal “with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)