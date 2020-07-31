Aeromexico says plan to restructure stock certificates approved



FILE PHOTO: Passengers, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), wait for flights at the Aeromexico counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Passengers, wearing protective masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), wait for flights at the Aeromexico counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

July 31, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican airline Aeromexico said Friday that a proposal for restructuring stock certificates was approved in general terms under conditions it put forward at meeting of holders.

Mexico’s largest airline is engaged in bankruptcy proceedings that began late last month in the United States.

(Writing by Dave Graham)