Aeroflot CEO no longer on airline trade group IATA’s board of governors



FILE PHOTO: Passenger planes of Aeroflot - Russian Airlines are parked at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marina Lystseva FILE PHOTO: Passenger planes of Aeroflot - Russian Airlines are parked at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marina Lystseva

March 15, 2022

MONTREAL (Reuters) – The chief executive of Russian carrier Aeroflot is no longer on the board of governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a spokesman for the airline trade group said on Tuesday by email.

Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov was recently blacklisted by the European Union as part of mounting sanctions against Russia, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

