Adviser to Ukraine president sees possible new IMF deal after snap election: Interfax

Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauds after taking the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall in Kiev
Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauds after taking the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

May 20, 2019

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine could begin talks on a new or revised program with the International Monetary Fund after a snap parliamentary election, an adviser to the new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by Interfax Ukraine on Monday.

“After the parliamentary election, I think it is possible to open a new program,” Oleg Ustenko said. “I suppose that in June-August the negotiation process will start on either opening a new program or revising the old program.”

The IMF supports Ukraine with a $3.9 billion agreement conditional on the country passing reforms such as bringing household heating tariffs up to market levels.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)

