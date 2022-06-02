Adm. Linda Fagan becomes 27th Commandant of US Coast Guard

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Thursday, June 2, 2022

President Joe Biden hailed Adm. Linda Fagan as the 27th Commandant of the US Coast Guard. During a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, Biden said there is no one more qualified to lead the proud men and women of the Coast Guard.

History made 🇺🇸 Adm. Linda L. Fagan officially relieved Adm. Karl L. Schultz as Commandant of the #USCG during a change of command ceremony today in DC. Fagan is the 27th Commandant & 1st woman Service Chief of any U.S. military service. More info: https://t.co/xqwK1l5a7h pic.twitter.com/QukdcnInNR — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) June 1, 2022

The promotion made her the first woman to lead a branch of the military in American history. Adm. Fagen has served with the Coast Guard for 41-years after graduating from the academy in 1985.

“Admiral Fagan is part of a generation of pioneering women in the force, and this ceremony is historic and a historic first in that effort,” Biden sated. “Promotion earned through a career of outstanding leadership and accomplishment. Now we need to keep working to make sure Adm. Fagan may be the first, but not the only person.”

Admiral Linda Fagan replaces Admiral Karl L. Schultz as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG). Full video here: https://t.co/THSp7mNH1D pic.twitter.com/XWp7yoMJoe — CSPAN (@cspan) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden commended Adm. Fagen for her decades of service while adding she has shown exceptional skill, integrity and commitment to the United States.

MORE NEWS: Biden Talks Gun Control With New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern