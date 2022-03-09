Additional COVID relief funds will not be in U.S. government funding bill -Pelosi



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a Women's History Month event "honoring Billie Jean King and women athletes in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX", at the United States Capitol building in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a Women's History Month event "honoring Billie Jean King and women athletes in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX", at the United States Capitol building in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

March 9, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress has stripped additional coronavirus relief funds from its government funding bill, after opposition from some Republican and Democratic lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)