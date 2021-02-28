Trending

ACU Chair Matt Schlapp calls for unity against ‘cancel culture’

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Matt Schlapp (L), Chairman of the American Conservative Union, hosts a conversation with Laura Trump , President Donald Trumps daughter in-law and member of his 2020 reelection campaign, and Brad Parscale , campaign manager for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Matt Schlapp Chairman of the American Conservative Union. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:20 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp spoke out against cancel culture. During his speech at the CPAC on Sunday, Schlapp accused the left of trying to scare Americans that hold conservative beliefs. He added there might be a consequence to be paid, but suggested the left cannot win if the right stands together.

“We have to start saying, each one of us, that this is the truth,” Schlapp said. “If all of us do it together, guess what? They can’t shut half of us up. If red states will be joined by people of goodwill who love the country, they will not cancel America.”

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Matt Schlapp, Moderator, American Conservative Union Chairman, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader, and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), participate in a discussion titled 'Winning Back America' during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This came amid attacks from the mainstream media and Big Tech’s censorship of those who spoke out against voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

