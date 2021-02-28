ACU Chair Matt Schlapp calls for unity against ‘cancel culture’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:20 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp spoke out against cancel culture. During his speech at the CPAC on Sunday, Schlapp accused the left of trying to scare Americans that hold conservative beliefs. He added there might be a consequence to be paid, but suggested the left cannot win if the right stands together.

"We have to start saying that this is the truth. If all of us do it together, they can't can't shut half of us up." @mschlapp's challenge to the #CPAC2021 attendees. #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/bwjVNH9B9G — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

“We have to start saying, each one of us, that this is the truth,” Schlapp said. “If all of us do it together, guess what? They can’t shut half of us up. If red states will be joined by people of goodwill who love the country, they will not cancel America.”

.@mschlapp explains why it is important to debunk the lie that most Americans are racists. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/WPtbJJHLFV — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

This came amid attacks from the mainstream media and Big Tech’s censorship of those who spoke out against voter fraud in the 2020 elections.