Actress Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after criticizing Bill Clinton’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

UPDATED 11:04 AM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan accused Twitter of censorship after her account was suspended following her criticism of the Clinton’s as well as Kamala Harris.

McGowan reacted to Harris holding an event with Bill Clinton to promote female empowerment by calling it disgusting. She went on to post an artist’s rendering of Clinton receiving a massage from an unknown woman. The actress also brought up the alleged connection between the Clintons and notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This is obscene @KamalaHarris. You speaking with Bill Clinton about empowering women & girls is disgusting. Have you no soul? Have you no ethics? Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times. You are showing us exactly who you are. https://t.co/DQsbgxWhx4 pic.twitter.com/j3DhtixHtW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) March 24, 2021

Following her suspension, McGowan used another account to ask the site’s CEO Jack Dorsey why he is silencing her. She made the following remarks:

“Why are you so afraid of me Jack Dorsey? A little freedom of speech? Going against your cronies? I don’t understand why you support evil, Jack Dorsey, and why you lie.”

McGowan’s post was flagged for indecency even though it contained no nudity. She went on to criticize this excuse while calling attention to the pornography allowed to stay on the site. The actress noted this is not the first time Twitter has suspended her. She said they have continually to tried to silence her in anyway they can.