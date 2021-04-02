Trending

Actress Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after criticizing Bill Clinton’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Rose McGowan poses for a portrait in New York on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. McGowan doesn't plan be in the courtroom when Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct trial starts next week: One of Weinstein's most prominent accusers, McGowan says the trauma the fallen Hollywood mogul caused her is so great she couldn't bear the pain of it. McGowan has accused Weinstein of raping her more than 20 years ago and destroying her career; Weinstein has denied her claims. Since the allegations against Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement, she has emerged as a vigorous advocate for sexual assault victims.(Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:04 AM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan accused Twitter of censorship after her account was suspended following her criticism of the Clinton’s as well as Kamala Harris.

McGowan reacted to Harris holding an event with Bill Clinton to promote female empowerment by calling it disgusting. She went on to post an artist’s rendering of Clinton receiving a massage from an unknown woman. The actress also brought up the alleged connection between the Clintons and notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Following her suspension, McGowan used another account to ask the site’s CEO Jack Dorsey why he is silencing her. She made the following remarks:

“Why are you so afraid of me Jack Dorsey? A little freedom of speech? Going against your cronies? I don’t understand why you support evil, Jack Dorsey, and why you lie.”

McGowan’s post was flagged for indecency even though it contained no nudity. She went on to criticize this excuse while calling attention to the pornography allowed to stay on the site. The actress noted this is not the first time Twitter has suspended her. She said they have continually to tried to silence her in anyway they can.

