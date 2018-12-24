Actor Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault in Massachusetts



December 24, 2018

(Reuters) – Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged in connection with an allegation that he sexually abused an 18-year-old boy at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar more than two years ago, the local district attorney said on Monday.

Spacey is scheduled to be arranged at Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7 on a single charge of indecent assault and battery on a person who is least 14 years old, according to court documents and a statement issued by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

The charge against Spacey, 59, whose full name is Kevin Spacey Fowler, was filed after a Dec. 20 hearing, O’Keefe said. The name on the complaint was Kevin S. Fowler.

An attorney for Spacey did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The charge follows an allegation in November 2017 by Boston television journalist Heather Unruh that her 18-year-old son was sexually assaulted by Spacey in a late-night encounter at the Club Car restaurant and bar in Nantucket on July 7, 2016.

At a news conference in which she made the allegations regarding Spacey, Unruh said her “star struck” son falsely told the actor he was old enough to drink when he met him at the bar, and was plied with liquor. The legal age to drink alcoholic beverages in Massachusetts is 21 years old.

“Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink, and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him,” Unruh said at the 2017 news conference.

The actor stuck his hands into the young man’s pants and grabbed his genitals, she said, adding that it was “completely unexpected” and that her son tried unsuccessfully to shift his body away from Spacey.

“He did not report the crime at the time, and that was largely because of embarrassment and fear,” she said.

Unruh said her son filed a report with police in Nantucket, a resort island off the southern coast of Massachusetts, shortly before her news conference.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)