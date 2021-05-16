Acting ICE head admits agency is not tracking illegals released into U.S. interior amid surge at the border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Sunday, May 16, 2021

Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tae Johnson made a shocking confession about the agency’s handling of illegal immigrants when he recently testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson said Johnson admitted during his testimony that ICE is not tracking illegal immigrants once they have arrived in the U.S. She also learned the agency is uncertain to how many illegal immigrants are currently in Iowa or planning to go there.

Hinson was one of the lawmakers who recently participated in the subcommittee hearing with Johnson. She took to Twitter this week to express her disapproval of the Biden Administration’s return to the catch and release method.

🚨Acting ICE Administrator Johnson just admitted that ICE is not tracking illegal immigrants once they're in the US & that ICE has no idea how many illegal immigrants are currently in Iowa or planning to go to Iowa once released from federal custody at the border. Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/NutPqeuavx — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) May 13, 2021

Republican lawmakers have been pushing for the Biden Administration to change its rhetoric when it comes to the border, in order to protect Americans and those trying to migrate. This is especially crucial as the hot summer months are quickly approaching and Custom and Border Patrol Officers are spending ample amounts of their time tending to immigrants trying to cross into the U.S. illegally.

As the crisis at the border worsens, a new report has revealed Joe Biden’s border czar Kamala Harris is resisting both Republican and Democrat calls to visit the southern border.

A report published by the Los Angeles Times acknowledged the number of left-wing politicians urging Harris to deal with the influx of migrants. Among them is Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar who said, “we want this issue managed quickly and in a better way.” Cuellar added that he’d rather be moving on to a discussion revolving around aid for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Harris continues to justify her decision to avoid the U.S.-Mexico border by claiming the Administration needs to focus on the so-called root causes instead.