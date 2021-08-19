Acting FDA Chief Janet Woodcock ruled out as permanent nominee – Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

August 19, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has ruled out nominating Janet Woodcock as the permanent head of the Food and Drug Administration, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/2WdjOqJ on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Woodcock, who has served as acting commissioner since Biden took office, has faced firm opposition on Capitol Hill for the job from lawmakers including Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key swing vote in the evenly divided chamber, the report said.

Manchin had criticized the agency over the controversial accelerated approval this year of Biogen Inc’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, according to the report.

When contacted for comment, an FDA spokesperson referred questions to the White House.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)