Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan praises Salvadoran president during visit

UPDATED 7:22 AM PT — Friday, August 30, 2019

The U.S. recently met with El Salvador to discuss regional security and irregular migration. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador on Wednesday.

The meeting was an opportunity for the U.S. official to recognize and thank the new leader for his efforts in stemming the flow of northbound migration. McAleenan said the U.S. has seen significant progress since Bukele was inaugurated just three months ago.

“CBP has observed a 60-percent decrease in crossings at the U.S. southwest border from individuals from El Salvador, demonstrating the success of your initiative on both security and economic opportunity,” he stated.

Bukele said Salvadorans would not “feel the need” to migrate to another country. The talks were later criticized by migrants’ rights activists, who expected more transparency.

Meanwhile, McAleenan is the third high-ranking U.S. official to visit the region in a little over a month.