Acting defense secy calls out China in national security conference

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:05 AM PT – Sat. June 1, 2019

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan takes a swipe at China.

At a press conference in Singapore Friday, Shanahan warned against Chinese measures to destabilize other countries.

Shanahan described China as a “bad actor,” accusing Beijing of using economic exploitation and military coercion to advance its own agenda on the world stage.

“Perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of the states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan warned the U.S. will not ignore Chinese behavior, but he insisted Washington does not want confrontation with Beijing.

His speech comes amid heightened tension between the two nations over trade and activity in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, a Chinese official responded to Shanahan’s comments, calling them “inaccurate” and “harmful”.

While speaking at a press conference Saturday, a Chinese deputy chief accused Shanahan spreading lies.

China condemned the statement, warning they are ready to use military “at all costs” if anyone tries to separate Taiwan from its territory.

“Recently, the U.S. side, regarding the Taiwan issue, made a series of unconstructive words and actions, which has gone against the one-China policy and the Sino-U.S. three communique,” said deputy chief of People’s Liberation Army, Shao Yuan Ming. “Damaged the China’s sovereignty and security and sent a severely wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces, harming the peace and stability in the region.”

The legitimate governing body of Taiwan has long been disputed between Chinese and Taiwanese officials.

However amid mounting tension in recent weeks, Shanahan insisted the U.S. would no longer “tiptoe” around China’s questionable actions in Asia.