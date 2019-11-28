Acting CBP commissioner touts new border wall system

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:53 AM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

The acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner is addressing the new border wall system. In a Wednesday tweet, Mark Morgan revealed a new photo of a portion of the barrier in San Diego, California.

The image on the left is outdated infrastructure that is easy to penetrate like @CBPSanDiego USBP Agents responded to last week. The new border wall system on the right —18-foot steel bollards— is not. This is new wall, providing new, durable capability for our Agents. pic.twitter.com/vXGjiFbJll — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) November 27, 2019

Morgan said the updated wall has been fitted with 18 foot steel bollards, integrated lighting sensor technology and access roads. He compared the updated portion of wall to a section of outdated infrastructure, which he said was easy to penetrate. He said the new barrier will not be easy to cut through.

The commissioner said these kind of amenities could largely benefit CBP agents in preventing illegal immigration and curtailing the flow of drugs into the country.

“It’s a national security crisis, we have bad people and bad things coming into this country,” he said. “Border Patrol apprehended over 1,200 gang members last year from 25 different gangs (and) seized 750,000 pounds of narcotics.”

Morgan went on to say the new system will slow traffic down enough for Border Patrol agents to intervene every time.

The commissioner’s remarks came days after President Trump chose senior White House adviser Jared Kushner to oversee construction of the wall. Officials said Kushner plans to make over 800 filings to acquire enough land for another 450 miles of fencing, all before the 2020 elections.

Related: Report: Kushner Tasked With Overseeing Construction Of Southern Border Wall