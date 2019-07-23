ACLU, Ark. clinic challenge state’s abortion ban

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:51 AM PT — Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is fighting Arkansas’ abortion laws by arguing women will seek out unsafe ways of accessing the procedure. The nonprofit organization joined a local clinic in federal court Monday, where abortion advocates testified in favor of the procedure.

Back in February, the state’s Senate voted to ban all abortions except for medical emergencies, but did not include exceptions for rape and incest. The groups challenging the law are looking to keep the last remaining clinic in the state open.

The ACLU has claimed that even if the judge allows the ban to go into effect, women will still have abortions.

“And I am concerned, as this doctor testified, that if these laws go into effect we will be returning to that era when many many women will not be able to get safe, effective, caring abortion care and will resort to unsafe practices to obtain an abortion.”

— Bettina Brownstein, attorney for the ACLU

If the judge allows the law to go into effect, abortions after 10-weeks will be banned starting on Wednesday, July 23, 2019.