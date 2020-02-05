Trending

Ackman’s Pershing Square exits Starbucks, sticks by Chipotle, sees gains at Agilent

William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City
FILE PHOTO - William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 5, 2020

BOSTON (Reuters) – Investor William Ackman updated clients on his portfolio on Wednesday saying his Pershing Square Capital Management exited its Starbucks Corp. <SBUX.O> position as future growth looks less robust but will stick with last year’s biggest winner, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. <CMG.N>.

He also said in a presentation that he sees “substantial opportunity” for improvement in Agilent Technologies Inc’s <A.N> business performance.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)

