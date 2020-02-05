Ackman’s Pershing Square exits Starbucks, sticks by Chipotle, sees gains at Agilent



FILE PHOTO - William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO - William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 5, 2020

BOSTON (Reuters) – Investor William Ackman updated clients on his portfolio on Wednesday saying his Pershing Square Capital Management exited its Starbucks Corp. <SBUX.O> position as future growth looks less robust but will stick with last year’s biggest winner, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. <CMG.N>.

He also said in a presentation that he sees “substantial opportunity” for improvement in Agilent Technologies Inc’s <A.N> business performance.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)