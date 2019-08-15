Ackman confident portfolio can keep delivering strong returns: letter



FILE PHOTO: William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: William 'Bill' Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

August 15, 2019

BOSTON (Reuters) – Billionaire investor William Ackman, whose portfolio has gained almost 50% this year, said his fund can keep delivering “high, long-term” returns and that he expects Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa.N> stock to help boost gains.

“We believe that Berkshire’s share price is likely to increase substantially over the coming years,” Ackman wrote in a letter to clients one day after announcing in a filing that he had bought roughly $700 million worth of Berkshire stock.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)