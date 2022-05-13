Trending

Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Friday, May 13, 2022

Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges and a two-count federal indictment.

The accused has been held in federal custody since his April 13 arrest following a 30-hour manhunt. James was indicted by a federal grand jury for committing a terrorist attack or other violent crimes against a mass transit system.

The accused allegedly drove from Philadelphia to New York City last month and unleashed several smoke bombs and bullets on a subway car of morning commuters in Brooklyn.  There were no fatalities, but 10 people were shot and 13 others were injured during the attack.

Prosecutors claim the attack was pre-meditated and if they win their case  James could serve up to life in prison. His next court appearance is expected July 25.

