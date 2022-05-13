Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Friday, May 13, 2022

Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges and a two-count federal indictment.

The accused has been held in federal custody since his April 13 arrest following a 30-hour manhunt. James was indicted by a federal grand jury for committing a terrorist attack or other violent crimes against a mass transit system.

A man charged with shooting up a New York subway train last month has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. A lawyer who earlier represented Frank James cautioned not to rush to judgment.https://t.co/SNGlyKBZtN — The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2022

The accused allegedly drove from Philadelphia to New York City last month and unleashed several smoke bombs and bullets on a subway car of morning commuters in Brooklyn. There were no fatalities, but 10 people were shot and 13 others were injured during the attack.

Prosecutors claim the attack was pre-meditated and if they win their case James could serve up to life in prison. His next court appearance is expected July 25.