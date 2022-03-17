Accenture forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates



March 17, 2022

(Reuters) – IT consulting firm Accenture Plc on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street’s estimates, thanks to growing demand for its cloud and security-related services as more businesses shift to a hybrid work model.

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $15.70 billion and $16.15 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $15.11 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)