Abrams: Nothing sacrosanct about 9 member SCOTUS

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 12:54 PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) suggested packing the Supreme Court could be an option after it overturned Roe v. Wade. In an interview Sunday, Abrams said she wants the Senate to abolish the filibuster for abortion and to allow the federal government to take over state election systems.

“As someone who is pro-choice and proudly pro-choice, I believe we need leaders right now who are willing to defend who we are and defend the women under our care,” Abrams said. “We have to be deeply concerned about what is happening to our LGBTQ+ community, to people of color, especially black women who face the highest rates of maternal mortality in the nation and that is exacerbated in the state of Georgia. I believe we need to do more and I want the president to do more. I want our Congress to do more, but we have to recognize that the stage we are in right now is left to the states.”

In 2019, a law was signed by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp that would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, generally at the six week point in a pregnancy. The law was held up in the courts as the Supreme Court considered Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which it decided on Friday, as it overturned Roe. Abrams claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs will help her in her campaign against Kemp. On Sunday, she voiced that she would work to reverse the state’s abortion ban if she defeats him in November.

“I would tell anyone,” she expressed. “Whether you are a business or a citizen thinking about being in Georgia, take into very real consideration the danger that Brian Kemp poses to the life and welfare of women in the state.”

We talked to a few Georgia women to hear their reactions in the aftermath of Roe being overturned, how they are personally impacted and why reproductive health care matters to them. pic.twitter.com/IErbJJelGd — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 27, 2022

The Democrat declared their is nothing sacrosanct about a nine justice Supreme Court.

“This is a choice that has to be made by our both legislative and executive branch,” Abrams stated. “I think we have to recognize their is nothing sacrosanct about nine members on the United States Supreme Court, but that is a long term question.”

Last week, Brian Kemp immediately asked the Court to allow his extreme and dangerous six-week abortion ban to take effect. Six weeks is before most women know they are pregnant. Let me be clear: His ban will not stop abortions. It will only stop safe abortions. pic.twitter.com/YRg1l0qurO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 27, 2022

Abrams comments came as Georgia’s trigger abortion ban took effect barring the procedure after six weeks.