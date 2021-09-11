Abimael Gumzan, founder of Peruvian rebel group Shining Path, dies



FILE PHOTO: Shining Path founder Abimael Guzman attends a trial during sentence of a 1992 Shining Path car bomb case in Miraflores, at a high security naval prison in Callao, Peru September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo FILE PHOTO: Shining Path founder Abimael Guzman attends a trial during sentence of a 1992 Shining Path car bomb case in Miraflores, at a high security naval prison in Callao, Peru September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

September 11, 2021

LIMA (Reuters) – Abimael Guzman, the founder of Peruvian rebel group Shining Path that killed tens of thousands in the 1980s and 1990s, died on Saturday at 86, Peruvian authorities said in a tweet.

Guzman had been reportedly in poor health in recent months and had been imprisoned since 1992.

