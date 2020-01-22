Abbott quarterly profit soars 60%



FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories Inc <ABT.N> reported a 60% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong sales of its diabetes and heart devices.

The company’s net earnings rose to $1.05 billion, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $654 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales of the medical device maker rose 7% to $8.31 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)