Abbott Labs misses revenue estimates, trims profit forecast



FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Abbott's heart stents are pictured inside a store at a hospital in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

October 16, 2019

(Reuters) – Medical device maker Abbott Laboratories <ABT.N> reported quarterly revenue that fell just short of Wall Street estimates and trimmed the upper end of its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, sending its shares down 2%.

The miss was mainly due to the company’s flagship cardiovascular unit. The business reported sales of $2.40 billion, below estimates of $2.44 billion, according to two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

That offset gains in its fast-growing diabetes care business. The unit posted revenue of $665 million in the third quarter, topping estimates of $645 million. The beat was powered by a 63% jump in sales of its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitor.

The company narrowed its 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast to a range of $3.23 to $3.25, from a prior expectation of $3.21 to $3.27.

Abbott’s net earnings rose to $960 million, or 53 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $563 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share, in line with the analysts estimates.

Net sales rose 5.5% to $8.08 billion, just shy of the average analyst estimate of $8.10 billion.

