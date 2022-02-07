ABB books $80 million orders for Spanish commuter train tech



February 7, 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – ABB said on Monday that it had secured orders worth $80 million from Stadler Rail for traction and battery technologies for commuter trains in Spain.

The orders include compact traction converters and high-power lithium-ion battery to power 59 double-decker commuter trains for Spain’s state-owned rail operator Renfe.

ABB added that the orders were booked in the fourth quarter of 2021.

