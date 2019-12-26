AAA reports December 26th through January 1st worst week for travel

Trending

This photo provided by Johnny Lim shows a snow covered northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass between the San Bernardino Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Johnny Lim via AP)

UPDATED 12:17 PM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

The American Automobile Association has predicted the week following Christmas will be the most difficult for travelers this year. According to a report released by the auto group, the day after Christmas through the new year may present challenges for those on the road.

An estimated 115 million people will be traveling over this holiday season. This was a four percent increase from last year and could double or triple travel times.

Amid the congested roadways, inclement weather could also add to frustrations. Cold weather, flooding and snow storms across the country are expected to cause disruptions for those trying to make it to their destinations.

The National Weather Service said heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions will hit the northern plains states heading into the weekend. Winter storm warnings are now in effect for Kansas and much of Nebraska.

The storm is currently moving east out of southern California, where heavy rain and mountain snow closed portions of Interstate 8 in San Diego County on Thursday morning.

Forecasts showed the storm will continue heading east, bringing wind driven snow and freezing rain to northern New England states by Sunday.

AAA expected to help more than 850,000 motorists who may experience dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts this week. Transportation analysts have advised drivers to keep an eye on expected major delays, bad weather and to be tolerant toward others on the road.

