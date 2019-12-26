AAA reports December 26th through January 1st worst week for travel

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:17 PM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

The American Automobile Association has predicted the week following Christmas will be the most difficult for travelers this year. According to a report released by the auto group, the day after Christmas through the new year may present challenges for those on the road.

The vast majority of #holiday travelers will pack up their cars for a road trip. Millions of others will fly, take cruises, or ride buses and trains. #travelforecast https://t.co/xvwssBuUAr pic.twitter.com/h2eFWAqoge — Auto Club of SoCal (@AAASoCal) December 19, 2019

An estimated 115 million people will be traveling over this holiday season. This was a four percent increase from last year and could double or triple travel times.

Amid the congested roadways, inclement weather could also add to frustrations. Cold weather, flooding and snow storms across the country are expected to cause disruptions for those trying to make it to their destinations.

Well above average high temperatures are forecast to remain across the eastern half of the U.S. through the weekend, while cooler than average temperatures persist across the West. A few daily record highs could be set across the Midwest and Great Lakes today. pic.twitter.com/HOm4Rczam7 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) December 26, 2019

The National Weather Service said heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions will hit the northern plains states heading into the weekend. Winter storm warnings are now in effect for Kansas and much of Nebraska.

The storm is currently moving east out of southern California, where heavy rain and mountain snow closed portions of Interstate 8 in San Diego County on Thursday morning.

Snow has shut down all lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 near the Viejas Casino, causing a line of traffic in both directions. CHP warns drivers to avoid going to the mountains today. https://t.co/bQADV7uRA9 pic.twitter.com/mrEUgk7Vf7 — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) December 26, 2019

Forecasts showed the storm will continue heading east, bringing wind driven snow and freezing rain to northern New England states by Sunday.

AAA expected to help more than 850,000 motorists who may experience dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts this week. Transportation analysts have advised drivers to keep an eye on expected major delays, bad weather and to be tolerant toward others on the road.