A Look Back: Queen Elizabeth II honors Americans killed on 9/11

UPDATED 8:06 AM PT – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Twenty-one years ago, the world changed forever when Islamist terrorists attacked the United States on September 11. As a result, air space above the US was completely shut down for three days, stranding thousands of Americans abroad.

Just two days later in the U.K. to honor the Americans lost that horrific day, the late Queen Elizabeth II broke 600-years of tradition for her royal changing of the guard. Instead of the traditional British patriotic music, she requested the Royal Band play the Star-Spangled Banner. Take a look: