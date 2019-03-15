A leader of Algeria’s ruling FLN party says Bouteflika is ‘history now’



Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a meeting with army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah in Algiers, Algeria, in this handout still image taken from a TV footage released on March 11, 2019. Algerian TV /Handout via Reuters Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a meeting with army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaid Salah in Algiers, Algeria, in this handout still image taken from a TV footage released on March 11, 2019. Algerian TV /Handout via Reuters

March 15, 2019

ALGIERS (Reuters) – A Leader of Algeria’s ruling FLN party said that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has announced he will not stand for another term after mass protests, “is history now” and the party has to look forward and stand with demonstrators.

FLN holds the majority in all elected assemblies, including parliament and local city councils. One of its leaders, Hocine Kheldoun, was speaking to Ennahar television late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Peter Graff)