October 25, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and the EU have a good chance of striking a deal on future relations, the British government’s Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

“I’m always an optimist … and I hope and I think there’s a good chance we can get a deal, but the EU need to understand it is for them to move as well,” Lewis told the BBC.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)