96 arrested in massive crackdown on MS-13 gang in New York

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:02 AM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

Authorities in New York dealt a major blow to the notorious street gang MS-13 in what they are calling the largest crackdown against the gang in state history. On Friday, 96 MS-13 gang members and associates were arrested and criminally charged in a Long Island court.

Prosecutors said some of those arrested were as young as 16-years-old. Many were also illegal immigrants.

HAPPENING NOW: Authorities announce charges against nearly 100 MS-13 gang members and associates. https://t.co/fxppFCQmVQ — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2019

This sweeping indictment was just a fraction of what authorities accomplished overall.

“In addition to those defendants charged in this indictment, this investigation has resulted in over 230 arrests of MS-13 gang members here in New York, throughout this country and in El Salvador,” stated District Attorney Timothy Sini.

These latest developments followed a two year investigation by local and federal law enforcement in Suffolk County, which has been a longtime hotbed for the gang.

Officials said throughout the investigation, they recovered drugs, weapons and more than $200,000 in cash. The probe also resulted in the takedown of alleged leaders in nine major cliques and foiled more than a half dozen alleged murder plots.

Despite recent progress, officials said this isn’t the end.

“Was this a major blow against MS-13 in the region? Absolutely. Is the battle over? Absolutely not. What you’re hearing from us today is that we’re more committed than ever to work together to eradicate this gang.” – Timothy Sini, Suffolk County District Attorney

Authorities said the operation greatly impacted the gang’s operations and sent a clear message to its leaders.

“Whether they’re here in New York or in El Salvador, that law enforcement will remain steadfast, committed to the rule of law and bringing them to justice,” said DEA Special Agent Ray Donovan.

Arraignments are expected to continue into next week, due to the large number of suspects.