9 shot during a wake in central Mexico

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:14 AM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

A group of unidentified gunmen stormed a wake in central Mexico and opened fire, killing at least nine people.

Local authorities said the shooting took place Thursday around 9 p.m. local time at a private home in Celaya, Guanajuato. Bullets reportedly struck the victims in the chest, head and feet.

The attack is the latest in the area, which is at the center of a violent turf war between rival criminal groups.

“This is the murder of nine people who were in the garage of a home during the wake of a person, who, according to investigations had been killed a couple of days before,” Public Security Secretary Sophia Huett said. “This is information that will be important for the prosecution to know the motive, and if it is related to the rivalry between criminal organizations.”

Authorities said a search is underway for those responsible for the shooting.